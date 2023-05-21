This TikToker DIYed a Whimsical Solution for Harsh Overhead Lighting
Now that TikTok has lamented overhead room lighting in favor of something a little softer, people are coming up with new and innovative ways to set a mood and eschew harsh overhead lighting.
One user decided to get super creative, installing two sets of willow vine lights along her ceiling, giving it a whimsical vibe that looks like something straight out of a storybook. TikToker Renée (aka @haaaynaynay) recently took followers behind the scenes of the room transformation, joking in the caption of her post that “overhead lights are the devil.”
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
After her original video went viral, Renée shared a follow-up video detailing the process, revealing that she bought the lights after seeing them in a Facebook ad and noting that similar options are available on Amazon. She adhered the branches to the wall using cable clips, nailing the clips to the wall for a more secure setup. To add to the fairytale illusion, she controls them via her Amazon Echo, turning them on and off by way of voice commands.
Hundreds of comments poured in from people who love the unique idea as a great antidote to standard overhead lights. One person wrote: “One big bright ceiling light: bad. Many tiny warm toned little lights on ceiling: good,” and another adding: “Fluorescent lights are the true devil’s lighting, especially in an office environment.”
Plenty think Renée should paint her walls and ceiling black to truly capture the moody, storybook vibe. One person even suggested that she put a warm-toned film over the original overhead light fixture to make it look like a harvest moon in soft glow.
Renters who don’t want something so permanent could get creative with Command clips meant for holiday lights, which should adhere to the wall without requiring holes or hammering.