I can see it now — the team you’re rooting for scores a touchdown and someone erupts in celebration with an open beer in their hand. No need to fret if beer spills on the carpet, as long as you have club soda on hand. Mock recommends quickly blotting the spilled beer with a clean cloth to absorb as much liquid as possible. “Never rub, as this can spread the stain,” she says. Mock then suggests pouring club soda over the spot and blot again, repeating the process until the stain begins to lift.