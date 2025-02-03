6 Brilliant Cleaning Hacks to Tackle Annoying Messes on Game Day (They’re So Good!)
Game day parties are so fun. Even if you’re not the biggest sports fan, rooting for a home team brings people together, and who doesn’t love a good party? A game day celebration isn’t complete without a delicious spread, of course. Think wings, chips and dip, pizza, beer — and let’s be real, probably a spill or two.
Emotions can run high, especially when the game is as big as the Super Bowl, so why not be prepared? If you’re planning on hosting a party for the big game, or any game for that matter, here are a few cleaning tips from the pros to keep your home spick-and-span.
Clean the Keg Tap
If you’re hosting a large party with lots of guests, a keg of beer is a smart choice. But Chris Willatt, owner of Alpine Maids, implores anyone with a keg to clean the tap immediately. “If you don’t clean it after your party, it is going to sit in a dark, smelly cabinet or box for a year and collect bacteria,” he shares. “A keg tap is a breeding ground for bacteria.”
Willatt recommends cleaning the tap before and after use, whether you own one or are renting one for your party. “Let the hose and the coupler sit in a cleaning solution of chlorine dioxide and hot water overnight,” he suggests. “The next day, remove it from the cleaning solutions and use a small cleaning brush to clean the inside of the hose and the inner parts of the keg of residue.”
Tackle Grease Marks on Counters and Upholstery
“Pizza is a game day staple, but those greasy box marks on your counters can be a challenge to clean,” shares Rosa Picosa, an official cleaning spokesperson for Fabuloso. Grease can be tricky to clean, especially since you don’t want it to stain. “For a quick fix, sprinkle cornstarch over the stain and let it sit for 15 minutes to soak up the oil,” she says. “Then, wipe the spot clean with a damp microfiber cloth.”
Picosa also suggests following up with a few swipes of multipurpose cleaner, especially if the stain is stubborn. Even if the oil is gone, a quick counter refresh will leave your kitchen clean and smelling great. If there are grease stains on upholstery, however, the cleaning process is a little different.
“Greasy stains on upholstery can be tackled using dish detergent, which is specifically designed to cut through oil,” says Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid, a Neighborly company. “Mix a teaspoon of dish detergent with warm water and apply it to the stain using a clean cloth. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes, then blot or gently scrub until the grease lifts. Rinse with a damp cloth and pat dry.”
Scotchgard Your Furniture
An article on how to best prepare yourself for spills would be incomplete without some hacks to implement before the big day to save yourself extra work. Case in point: protecting your furniture.
“It’s a good idea to apply a protectant like Scotchgard to your furniture to help prevent spills from setting and staining your furniture,” says Kathy Hurley, director of marketing at Home Clean Heroes. “Before applying, however, you will want to ensure your couch or other furniture won’t be damaged by Scotchgard. Definitely check the label/care instructions on your couch before applying.”
Scotchgard works well on most fabrics, but Hurley says to avoid using it on fabrics like silk, velvet, or leather, as it may cause discoloration or damage. Don’t be afraid to enforce a “no food on the sofa” rule if you’ve got a leather couch!
Use Club Soda for Beer Stains
I can see it now — the team you’re rooting for scores a touchdown and someone erupts in celebration with an open beer in their hand. No need to fret if beer spills on the carpet, as long as you have club soda on hand. Mock recommends quickly blotting the spilled beer with a clean cloth to absorb as much liquid as possible. “Never rub, as this can spread the stain,” she says. Mock then suggests pouring club soda over the spot and blot again, repeating the process until the stain begins to lift.
“For stubborn stains, mix a tablespoon of dish soap and white vinegar with two cups of warm water, apply it to the affected area, and blot,” she continues. “Rinse with cold water and pat dry. Always test cleaning solutions on a small, inconspicuous area first to avoid carpet discoloration.”
Banish Buffalo Sauce Stains
Buffalo wings are another must-have appetizer, but a bright red orange stain on your sofa is not my idea of fun. If buffalo sauce ends up on your sofa or on your shirt, don’t wait to clean it up. “Take quick action as soon as a spill occurs by scooping up as much of the sauce as you can and gently blotting the area with a soft, absorbent cloth,” Mock says. “Create a homemade stain remover by combining 1 teaspoon dishwashing liquid, 1 tablespoon white vinegar, 1 cup of warm water, and 1 teaspoon baking soda in a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto the stain and blot with a clean cloth, letting it air dry.”
Try the “Rolling Blitz” Cleanup Hack
When the game is over and your guests are gone, you may be faced with lingering food and dishes strewn around the living room. Picosa swears by owning a trash can on wheels for moments exactly like this. “A large, wheeled trash can is your MVP for cleaning up after a big game day party,” she says. “Set a timer for 15 minutes and roll it through your space to quickly collect scattered trash like empty snack bags and drink cups.”
I personally don’t have a trash can on wheels, but Picosa has a solution. “Don’t have a trash can on wheels? No problem! A laundry basket works just as well for gathering misplaced items and tidying up,” she exclaims. “It’s especially handy for resetting your living room in no time.”