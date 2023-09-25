Americans Find These British Home Features Odd, According to TikTok

Finally, @thebrickhousechronicles points out the infamous well-known fact that British homes rarely come with air conditioning, because they were built to retain heat rather than stay cool. Although she notes, “it didn’t used to be this way” pre-global warming, she urges modern-day England to “accept that it can be a fiery hell here.”



Naturally, plenty of American and British viewers weighed in with their own thoughts.



“I draw the line at no AC,” one TikToker commented. “Well and truly would give up my firstborn for the comforts of AC.”



Another commenter explained the lack of bathroom outlets, writing, “So the no-outlet thing I’m led to believe is because our electricity is spicier (higher voltage) than in the U.S.”



The more you know!