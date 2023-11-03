Britney Spears’ Childhood Home Is on the Market for $1.2 Million

It’s unclear how Spears herself feels about the sale, but some fans think she should purchase the home herself and do with it what she pleases — a particularly fitting prospect, as Spears noted in her memoir that she discovered her parents had thrown away her childhood mementos back in 2020. “The Madame Alexander dolls I’d collected as a girl were all gone,” she wrote. “So were three years’ worth of my writing. I had a binder full of poetry that had real meaning for me. All gone. When I saw the empty shelves, I felt an overwhelming sadness. In that moment, I made peace with my family — by which I mean that I realized I never wanted to see them again, and I was at peace with that.”



