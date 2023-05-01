I Tried Brooklinen’s New Organic Sheets and They’re the Ultimate Breezy Bedding for Summer (and 25% Off Right Now!)

Sometimes, it’s difficult to know whether you like a product because it’s actually good or because of the brand hype surrounding it. Here at AT, I feel like I’m constantly seeing my colleagues rave about Brooklinen’s popular bedding and bath essentials. As a result, I’d already formed a positive opinion about the home goods retailer before even trying their stuff out for myself. Did I still recommend their linens to friends regardless of this fact? Yes — but don’t be mad. I finally got the chance to try some of Brooklinen’s items first-hand, and from their new organic collection, no less! Although I consider the line’s ribbed bath towels some of the nicest everyday towels I’ve ever used, what really stood out to me were the organic core sheets. After sleeping on them, I can confidently say that I’m now a Brooklinen fan not because of my secondhand brand loyalty, but because this sheet set is both high-quality and perfect for summer. (Plus, you can save 25 percent sitewide at Brooklinen through May 9 when you enter code BDAY at checkout!)