I Tried Brooklinen’s New Organic Sheets and They’re the Ultimate Breezy Bedding for Summer (and 25% Off Right Now!)
Sometimes, it’s difficult to know whether you like a product because it’s actually good or because of the brand hype surrounding it. Here at AT, I feel like I’m constantly seeing my colleagues rave about Brooklinen’s popular bedding and bath essentials. As a result, I’d already formed a positive opinion about the home goods retailer before even trying their stuff out for myself. Did I still recommend their linens to friends regardless of this fact? Yes — but don’t be mad. I finally got the chance to try some of Brooklinen’s items first-hand, and from their new organic collection, no less! Although I consider the line’s ribbed bath towels some of the nicest everyday towels I’ve ever used, what really stood out to me were the organic core sheets. After sleeping on them, I can confidently say that I’m now a Brooklinen fan not because of my secondhand brand loyalty, but because this sheet set is both high-quality and perfect for summer. (Plus, you can save 25 percent sitewide at Brooklinen through May 9 when you enter code BDAY at checkout!)
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Now, summer is my favorite season, and one of the biggest reasons why is because everything feels lighter and breezier, from the clothes I wear to the bedding I like to use. Upon unboxing this 100 percent organic cotton percale sheet set, I could tell right away that it fell into this category of soft goods. The sheets are notably thin, and I say that positively. Their featherlight construction and breathable material kept me cool even on humid Midwestern nights when my family was still reluctant to turn on the AC. You’ll also notice that the sheets are naturally wrinkled, in large part because they arrive pre-washed for added softness. If you prefer a tidy and put-together aesthetic, you might not be into the crinkly finish. But I quite like the relaxed, sort of boho appearance of the sheets.
It’s also important to observe that the organic core sheet set is OEKO-TEX certified, which basically means that it’s been tested for and doesn’t contain any harmful, toxic chemicals. As a result, the sheets not only feel better than many other alternatives, but they’re also better for you. Although my sheets came in classic white, the set is also available in four other pleasant colors: blue marina, warm clay, vanilla, and desert stripe. You get the standard flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases with your purchase, so you’re ready to outfit your whole bed right away. And you’ll definitely want to before the real heat sets in! Grab a set while Brooklinen’s sitewide birthday sale is still live, and enjoy incredibly soft, barely-there bedding for the months to come.
Buy: Organic Core Sheet Set, Queen, $171.75 (normally $229)