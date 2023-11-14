I Tried This Constantly Sold Out $60 Cleaning Set and You Better Believe It’s Worth the Hype

As a member of Apartment Therapy’s commerce team, I am constantly discovering and reading about products that will make life at home so much better. And out of the thousands of products we’ve covered, there is one in particular that stuck out to me and I couldn’t get it off my mind: the Broombi All-Surface Broom, Dustpan & Mini 3-Piece Set. Though it consists of just a simple broom, dustpan, and mini broom, it’s so versatile that shoppers swear it’s a game-changer. That’s because it can be used on floors as well as carpets to clean up fur, crumbs, and wet messes, and both the large and mini brooms also function as squeegees for cleaning mirrors, windows, and countertops. Not surprisingly, this set keeps selling out, which made me even more convinced that I needed it too. And after finally purchasing it for myself, I can confirm that the hype for this ingenious trio is very real.