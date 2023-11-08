I Tried Our Place’s Game-Changing 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, and It’s Now My Go-To for Easy, Fast Meal Prep (Bonus: It’s on Sale)

When you live in a small apartment, double-duty appliances are a must. For years, I owned a microwave oven that also functioned as a toaster oven, but somewhere along the way, the toasting function conked out and I was stuck with a plain old microwave that I rarely used. Then, air fryer ovens became a thing, and for years I put off getting one because I didn’t want to sacrifice my limited countertop space (my small microwave fit on a shelf above my stove). But, when Our Place (the brand behind the beloved Always Pan) offered to let me test their new 6-in-1 Wonder Oven, I decided to give it a go. It looked surprisingly compact, and it had so many functions that I actually wanted to use. Since my regular oven serves mostly as storage for a zillion different baking pans, I could now skip the ritual of emptying it out and restocking it every time I cooked. Instead, I could tackle any meal-prep task right there on my countertop.