I Tried Our Place’s Game-Changing 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, and It’s Now My Go-To for Easy, Fast Meal Prep (Bonus: It’s on Sale)
When you live in a small apartment, double-duty appliances are a must. For years, I owned a microwave oven that also functioned as a toaster oven, but somewhere along the way, the toasting function conked out and I was stuck with a plain old microwave that I rarely used. Then, air fryer ovens became a thing, and for years I put off getting one because I didn’t want to sacrifice my limited countertop space (my small microwave fit on a shelf above my stove). But, when Our Place (the brand behind the beloved Always Pan) offered to let me test their new 6-in-1 Wonder Oven, I decided to give it a go. It looked surprisingly compact, and it had so many functions that I actually wanted to use. Since my regular oven serves mostly as storage for a zillion different baking pans, I could now skip the ritual of emptying it out and restocking it every time I cooked. Instead, I could tackle any meal-prep task right there on my countertop.
A Quick Look at the Our Place Wonder Oven
- Exterior measures 11.6 inches in height, 10.6 inches in depth, 11.5 inches in width
- Interior measures 7.6 inches in height, 10.3 inches in depth, 10 inches in width
- Control panel features Temperature dial, Mode dial, and On/Off/Timer dial
- Temperature ranges from 200°F – 450°F
- Modes include bake, roast, broil, air fry, toast, and reheat
- Timer ranges from 0 – 60 minutes
- Includes air fryer basket, bake pan, wire rack, and crumb tray
- Available in 6 colors: Spice, Steam, Char, Blue Salt, Sage, Lavender
Design Features That Stand Out
It may look like a toy, but this mighty mini appliance doesn’t play around. The Wonder Oven can bake, toast, roast, broil, air fry, and reheat, so it can replace multiple appliances and save you so much space. Another function worth noting is the steam infuser. At the top of the oven is a little cap, which you can unscrew, fill with water, and pour into an inlet. This helps to create steam while cooking, making dry, stale bread extra fluffy on the inside and adding juicy tenderness to fish and meat. And, while the oven may look small, its interior is large enough to roast a 4.5-pound chicken or cook dishes on two levels at once.
How It Performed
I made a bunch of different dishes in the Wonder Oven — including entrees, sides, and even a dessert — testing as many functions as possible. Everything turned out, well, wonderfully. Using the toast mode and the wire rack, I made an English muffin, but my first attempt was a flop because I didn’t set the temperature dial (I only used the toast mode and set it for 5 minutes — my bad!). My second try was much better, with the bread turning crisp and golden brown on top, as you would expect from a regular toaster oven.
For a recent dinner, I used the roast mode and the baking pan to make honey-mustard chicken thighs, which turned out juicy and tender, with a crispy brown skin. This was accompanied by a side of Brussels sprouts, which I tossed lightly with olive oil, salt, and paper, then placed in the included wire basket for air frying. Fifteen minutes later, they were done, with slightly crunchy leaves surrounding the tender center.
I’ve also used the Wonder Oven to roast mini sweet bell peppers and broil marshmallows for indoor s’mores, but I have to say my favorite thing I’ve made so far is air-fried sweet potato fries. I prepped the thinly sliced sticks with a light coating of olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic powder, then the Wonder Oven did the rest of the work. In 10 minutes, they were done to perfection: sweet, slightly zesty, with a crispy exterior and tender interior. They were so good, in fact, that I didn’t wait for them to cool down before eating them, and I plan to make these fries on the regular.
What We Loved
- It cooks really well: The Wonder Oven, currently on sale for Black Friday, does a fantastic job at cooking a variety of courses. I was impressed by how evenly everything cooks, and how well it performs so many different functions. It’s so versatile that I may never go back to using my regular oven again!
- It’s easy to clean: Each of the included accessories just needs a quick wash in warm, soapy water after each use, and so far I haven’t had any issues with food sticking to their surfaces. It’s also recommended that the interior of the oven is cleaned after each use, and I do so by unplugging the oven, letting it cool down, and wiping it with a damp cloth.
Good to Know
This thing gets hotter than Hades once it gets going, so be sure to use a thick kitchen towel or oven mitt to slide the pan in and out during cooking. And be especially careful when reaching in to turn items over — the air is very hot, as is the metal interior. Speaking of heat, you may have to play around with the temperature a bit, depending on the recipe you follow. I often found myself adjusting the temperature so that it was about 10 degrees hotter than what the original recipe called for. But you do you, boo.
Should You Buy Our Place’s Wonder Oven?
I have to admit that I’m a bit obsessed with the Wonder Oven and it’s become a key player in my meal-prep routine. I’m constantly looking for new recipes I can make with it, and it actually has me eating more vegetables (especially sweet potatoes!). I think it’s a great addition for any home, especially for:
- Those with tiny kitchens or limited space
- Those looking to streamline the number of appliances in their home
- Singles or couples wanting to prep smaller meals
- Those wanting to enjoy their favorite fried foods using much less oil
Where to Buy Our Place’s Wonder Oven
- Our Place, $170 (normally $195)
