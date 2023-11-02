Our Place’s Epic Black Friday Sale Is On and It Includes the Always Pan, Plus Their New Air Fryer Oven, Multicooker, and Meal-Prep Set
Lucky for us, we don’t have to anxiously wait until after Thanksgiving to score some major deals. Just on the heels of Halloween, tons of our favorite brands are kicking off their Black Friday sales right now and are celebrating all month long — saving us the stress of last-minute gift-buying, I might add. This includes the Insta-famous kitchenware brand Our Place (a.k.a. the brand behind the picturesque Always Pan). As Our Place devotees, we know that their items’ gorgeous designs and stellar functionality make up for their slightly hefty price tag, but why snag them at full price when you don’t have to?
If you’ve been holding out on getting their multifunctional, colorful cookware or small appliances until they went on sale, you can shop some of their best-selling offerings like their compact countertop Wonder Oven and time-saving Dream Cooker at up to 45 percent off. Some of the discounts are even on brand-new products like the do-it-all Better Bowl meal prep set. These are likely the lowest prices you’ll see from the retailer all year, so this is the time to completely transform your kitchen with one (or more!) of their editor-loved pieces. Here are the six best products you can purchase for way less until Nov. 29.
