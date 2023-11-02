Newsletters

Our Place’s Epic Black Friday Sale Is On and It Includes the Always Pan, Plus Their New Air Fryer Oven, Multicooker, and Meal-Prep Set

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Credit: Our Place

Lucky for us, we don’t have to anxiously wait until after Thanksgiving to score some major deals. Just on the heels of Halloween, tons of our favorite brands are kicking off their Black Friday sales right now and are celebrating all month long — saving us the stress of last-minute gift-buying, I might add. This includes the Insta-famous kitchenware brand Our Place (a.k.a. the brand behind the picturesque Always Pan). As Our Place devotees, we know that their items’ gorgeous designs and stellar functionality make up for their slightly hefty price tag, but why snag them at full price when you don’t have to?

If you’ve been holding out on getting their multifunctional, colorful cookware or small appliances until they went on sale, you can shop some of their best-selling offerings like their compact countertop Wonder Oven and time-saving Dream Cooker at up to 45 percent off. Some of the discounts are even on brand-new products like the do-it-all Better Bowl meal prep set. These are likely the lowest prices you’ll see from the retailer all year, so this is the time to completely transform your kitchen with one (or more!) of their editor-loved pieces. Here are the six best products you can purchase for way less until Nov. 29.

Dream Cooker
Our Place
$225.00
was $250.00

This newly-launched — as in, it came out just a couple of weeks ago — multicooker is getting added to our carts as we speak. Like most Our Place products, this easy-to-use appliance can tackle a range of tasks, saving you time, space, and money. The device can do pressure cooking, slow cooking, sautéing or searing, and it can keep your food warm for up to 12 hours. You can make up to six quarts of food at once, and there’s no risk of it sticking to the inside, since it’s made from the brand’s signature toxin-free nonstick coating.

Wonder Oven
Our Place
$170.00
was $195.00

The Wonder Oven sold out in minutes when it launched earlier this year, and for good reason. First off, it looks stunning on your countertop — it’s now available in limited-edition Lavender and Sage hues — without hogging too much space, at only 10 by 11 inches. But even though it may be tiny, the Wonder Oven sure is mighty. A wire rack, toxin-free nonstick bake pan, air fryer basket, and crumb tray are included, and it can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil (whew). No need to have both an air fryer and toaster on your countertop — you just need this baby!

Always Pan 2.0
Our Place
$99.00
was $150.00

Oh, how we love the famous, 10-in-1 Always Pan! It has absolutely dominated social media feeds for years, and once we took the 2.0 version out for a spin, we completely understood why. Contributor Nic used it for stir frying chicken, sautéing broccoli, and whipping up a pesto pasta dish — which was still warm inside when he went back for seconds. “Like all Always Pan users, I also appreciate the depth of the pan because it helps cut down on splatter and lets me stir food without worrying about spilling any,” he wrote, adding that this all resulted in the nonstick pan becoming his new favorite piece of cookware. Oh, and we can't forget to mention that it can even go inside the oven!

Perfect Pot
Our Place
$115.00
was $165.00

Speaking of another Our Place product that sold out at launch, contributor Riddley is an enormous fan of the brand’s Perfect Pot, which is a great compliment to the Always Pan. Meant to give you all the capabilities of a stockpot, Dutch oven, sauce pot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer, braiser, and spoon rest, Ridley found it easy to use and to clean — and, it goes without saying, gorgeous. “While the Pan is really best for two to three people, the Pot is bigger and can accommodate recipes the Pan can’t (i.e., ones that serve four, soups, stews, stovetop-to-oven recipes),” she wrote. “It’s also lightweight, which is a huge bonus for those who struggle to lift heavy cookware.”

Better Bowl Set
Our Place
$85.00
was $115.00

Serving and storing will have never been easier once you get add this new release to your collection. With the nine pieces’ ability to stack wiithin each other, you’ll save tons of space in your cabinets, while still getting mixing bowls, transparent lids, a grater, juicer, and salad spinner in one set. Once you’ve finished all of your prep, you can even serve your food straight out of the bowls (and they look just as stunning as we’ve come to expect from Our Place products). When it’s time to pack your food up, the tight-fitting lids make it so that they’ll stay fresh in the fridge longer.

Oven Pan in Turmeric
Our Place
$95.00
was $125.00

Diwali is about to kick off in just a couple of weeks, and what better way to celebrate than by treating yourself to a new piece of cookware? As part of their Traditionware collection, Our Place has an entire line dedicated to the holiday (which you can shop here) in the limited edition Turmeric color. The collection includes their stellar Oven Pan that doubles as a stovetop griddle, which impressed contributor Erin. “I was able to fit a pound of potatoes, four chicken thighs, and two zucchinis without any overcrowding,” she wrote. “I loved that I didn’t need to worry about any liquid pouring over either because of the tall sides.” (The Golden Fry Set, though not on sale, also caught our eye. It comes with a gorgeous gold skimmer spoon, cooling rack, and two diyas.)

