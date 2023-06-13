The Brand Behind the Always Pan Just Launched a Game-Changing Air Fryer Oven That Saves So Much Time and Space
Ever since launching the revolutionary Always Pan, Our Place has been rolling out one game-changing kitchen product after another. First, there was the Perfect Pot, then the Fry Deck, the Cast-Iron Always Pan, the Ovenware Set, mini versions of the Perfect Pot and Always Pan, the Daily Board, and, most recently, the Cast Iron Hot Grill. Now, Our Place is taking things to the next level with their first-ever countertop appliance: the Wonder Oven, a 6-in-1 air fryer toaster oven that you’re going to want to add to your cooking arsenal. Here’s why.
Much like the Always Pan, the Wonder Oven, which retails for $195, is a true workhorse that can do the job of a number of kitchen products. It can broil, roast, air fry, bake, toast, and steam, which means you don’t need multiple appliances and can just rely on this one compact machine. Besides saving countertop and cabinet space, the Wonder Oven also saves time on meal prep. It preheats in under 2.5 minutes and is capable of two-level cooking, with enough space to roast an entire chicken while also air-frying veggies at the same time.
As for that steam function? It also can be used in a number of different ways, including maintaining the juiciness of roasted meets, turning day-old breads tender, and making cheese toppings extra gooey.
Our Place’s Wonder Oven comes in the brand’s classic Spice, Steam, Blue Salt, and Char colorways and includes a wire rack, a nonstick bake pan, and an air fryer basket for all of your cooking needs, plus a crumb tray for easy cleanup.
If you’re looking to make meal prep a snap, whip up fried favorites with very little oil, streamline your small appliance collection, and cook without overheating your kitchen, the Wonder Oven is the perfect solution. But you better act fast — supplies are very limited, and as with all things Our Place, likely to sell out.
Buy: Our Place Wonder Oven, $195
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: The Makers of the Always Pan Just Launched a Game-Changing Air Fryer Oven That Saves So Much Time and Space