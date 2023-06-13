The Brand Behind the Always Pan Just Launched a Game-Changing Air Fryer Oven That Saves So Much Time and Space

Much like the Always Pan, the Wonder Oven, which retails for $195, is a true workhorse that can do the job of a number of kitchen products. It can broil, roast, air fry, bake, toast, and steam, which means you don’t need multiple appliances and can just rely on this one compact machine. Besides saving countertop and cabinet space, the Wonder Oven also saves time on meal prep. It preheats in under 2.5 minutes and is capable of two-level cooking, with enough space to roast an entire chicken while also air-frying veggies at the same time.