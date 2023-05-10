This Common Kids’ Toy Could Be the Key to a Bug-Free Summer

Whether you’re trying to enjoy the dog days of summer with your kids or simply want to enjoy your own backyard in peace, the last thing you need is to be hassled by mosquitoes and other bugs in search of people to bite. But did you know that the solution to fending off summer bugs could lie in a common children’s toy?



Just ask TikTok content creator @reelmomstuff, who recently shared a video detailing how she kept mosquitoes away from her and her kids using a simple bubble machine.