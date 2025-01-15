The Hottest Real Estate Market in 2025 Might Surprise You

As 2025’s real estate market starts to heat up, Zillow is predicting one city will stand out as this year’s hottest major housing market. While I thought an urban epicenter with a high cost of living like New York City would take the title, a different Empire State city earned the honor: Buffalo is getting the recognition for the second year in a row. That’s proof the market there is incredibly strong, as it’s the first time a market has gotten the title back to back, according to Zillow.