The Viral Kitchen Decor Hack DIYers Can’t Stop Praising: It’s a “Game Changer”
More often than not, elevating a kitchen in its design calls for crafty hacks to mimic costly renovations — especially when it comes to appliances. A refrigerator can feel like a stainless steel elephant in the room, which is why social media users are going wild for a new solution to hack your way through custom cabinetry. And you’re about to be shocked at just how convincing the final result is.
“Love it when a project turns out better than expected!” Bre, the creator of @averagebutinspired on Instagram, wrote in a recent caption. “Painting the sides of my refrigerator and attaching magnetic trim really helped mask how gigantic it is (it stuck out like a sore thumb) and was a great solution because there was no room to add a wall.”
She added that this DIY hasn’t impacted the functionality of the fridge at all, unlike other custom DIY solutions that limit the ventilation space that’s normally located behind the fridge. In fact, it only enhances the overall look of her home’s cozy kitchen.
“Ummm I’ve never heard of this?! Game-changer!!!” one person commented on her post. Another added, “OK, that’s a fantastic idea!!”
How to Re-create a Built-In Look in Your Kitchen
Bre’s fridge is located next to a doorway, where installing custom-built-in cabinetry to conceal a fridge would never be an option without having to renovate her entire kitchen. So, she got creative. In a blog post, Bre explained that she first scuff-sanded both sides of her fridge and primed them.
She then went in with her chosen cabinet color in a matte finish to disguise the rippled texture of the refrigerator sides. The “magic started to happen” when Bre picked up toe-kick panels from the hardware store, which were cut to size, and she glued magnets to them. When they were painted to match the cabinet color, the side of the fridge turned into a custom-built-in cabinet in an instant.
Bre then finished the look by adding more magnetic decor, and the result is stunning. “It made such a big difference!” another commenter added.
The fridge is no longer an eyesore, but a beautiful feature that blends in with the rest of the space. So if you’re dealing with a stainless steel elephant in the room, consider painting it and turning it into the best DIY you’ve ever done.
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