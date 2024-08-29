At first, I was super excited about my newfound green thumb — all my research and learning finally paid off. But as my houseplants continue to thrive, they’re now starting to take up way more space than I initially planned, making my apartment feel a bit too cluttered. Fortunately, I live in a building full of plant people, which allowed me to re-home some of them, but there are a few things I’d do differently in the early stages of my plant mom life. Here’s how to avoid going overboard with houseplants in your own space.