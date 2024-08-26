California Just Announced a Major Change to the Way People Buy & Flip Homes — And Here’s How People Feel About It

If you’ve ever watched a home renovation show, you know the basic premise: Buy a fixer-upper, spruce it up, and sell it for a profit. But in California, that process is about to get a lot more regulated. The Golden State just recently enacted a law, the “Flipper Disclosure Law” (or AB-968), that could make flipping houses a much trickier business. Whether you’re a buyer, a seller, or just someone keeping an eye on the market, this new legislation is bound to have ripple effects across the housing industry — and maybe even across the country. Let’s dive into what’s happening and why it matters.