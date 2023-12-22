Cameron Diaz Wants to “Normalize” Separate Bedrooms for Married Couples

If you share a bed with your partner, you’ve probably thought, “This is nice, but I’d love to have my own bed.” And if you’ve had that thought, you are definitely not alone. In fact, actor Cameron Diaz supports the idea of having separate beds — and bedrooms.



During an appearance on the December 19 episode of the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, Diaz said, “We should normalize separate bedrooms. I would literally, like, I have my house, you have yours, we have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room, you go sleep in your room. I’m fine. And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for, you know, our relations.”