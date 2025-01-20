I Just Discovered the Most Ingenious Hack for Candle Warmers
Candle warmer lamps were one of my favorite TikTok discoveries last year, thanks to their ability to immediately give any room a cozy, vintage aesthetic while also featuring a no-flame design. As someone who always has at least one three-wick candle going at all times, it’s been a game-changer enjoying my favorite scents without that moment of panic where I wonder if I forgot to snuff my candle before heading out for the night.
That’s why I was blown away when I stumbled upon an Instagram Reel showing the many other ways you can use candle warmers. According to @thekwendyhome, their ability to imbue your home with a cozy vibe and scent is just the tip of the iceberg, as her video demonstrates how she transforms this lamp-like piece into a makeshift simmer pot, a mulled wine coaster that keeps your beverage piping hot, and a tea warmer. It basically doubles as an Ember mug, but you can use whatever container you want to warm things up.
My favorite were food-related, as I struggle with warming things up in the microwave and getting them to the right consistency throughout. As the Instagram creator showed how she creates melted chocolate and fondue cheese (perfect for Valentine’s Day) with a simple turn of the dial, the possibilities came flooding in.
I immediately put my coffee mug under mine to keep it warm while I came up with a list of things to try over the next couple days. In addition to ringing in an era of always-warm tea and cappuccinos, I’ll also be using my candle warmer to soften coconut oil for essential oils, keep melted dips warm when I have people over, and soften my butter on the kitchen table.
Taking a look at the comments section, I saw people were also saying they were trying it for everything from warming socks to softening butter for baking. One person also revealed, “I proof my bread next to mine when my house is cold.”
One thing to note is that if you’re using a candle warmer for food or drink purposes, you’ll want to make sure that all your containers and cups are heat and food-safe, i.e. no plastic. One suggestion from @thekwendyhome is to use mason jars if you’re unsure.
However, you’ll want to make sure you don’t turn your candle warmer up too high because it can get “surprisingly hot.” Rather, you’ll want to aim for a slow and steady heat that keeps your tea warm or perfectly melts your chocolate into a covered strawberry-worthy dip. Also, make sure that if you’re playing with a candle warmer to heat food or keep food warm that you’re following food safety rules — the one thing nobody wants this winter is food poisoning.