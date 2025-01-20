I Just Discovered the Most Ingenious Hack for Candle Warmers

One thing to note is that if you’re using a candle warmer for food or drink purposes, you’ll want to make sure that all your containers and cups are heat and food-safe, i.e. no plastic. One suggestion from @thekwendyhome is to use mason jars if you’re unsure.



However, you’ll want to make sure you don’t turn your candle warmer up too high because it can get “surprisingly hot.” Rather, you’ll want to aim for a slow and steady heat that keeps your tea warm or perfectly melts your chocolate into a covered strawberry-worthy dip. Also, make sure that if you’re playing with a candle warmer to heat food or keep food warm that you’re following food safety rules — the one thing nobody wants this winter is food poisoning.