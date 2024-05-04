These Stylish Turntables Are the Chicest Way to Organize Your Home (They’re on Sale!)
When it comes to keeping your home clean and organized, we know a thing or two here at Apartment Therapy. We also know a great organizing find when we see one. There are a lot of organizers you can turn to when getting your place in order, but one pick we will return to time and time again is a solid turntable, also known as a Lazy Susan.
With the ability to maximize space and keep all of your essential items — be it pantry staples, cleaning supplies, or personal care products — well within reach, we’re firm on the belief that every home needs a few turntables. Now, the basic concept of these organizers seems hard to revolutionize, but we came across a turntable set so spectacular we had to show it to you. Say hello to your new go-to: the Cella High Wall Turntable Set. And yes, it’s on sale right now, too.
So, what makes the Cella High Wall Turntable Set such a standout? It’s all in the design. Complete with handles, removable dividers, liners, and silicone feet for extra stability, these turntables are the definition of dynamic. But perhaps the best feature is its high walls. Fans of turntables will know that spinning one a little too fast can be precarious, but with this design, these turntables prevent items from toppling over, stopping extra messes in the process. And as if it couldn’t get better, these turntables are also extremely stylish with three chic colors to choose from.
What QVC Shoppers Are Saying
Average rating: 4.7/5
“I love this product so much I have 3 sets! It’s one of the best things I have ever ordered on QVC in 25 yrs. You can use these in the kitchen on the counters, in the cabinets, in the bathroom, and in the garage. I use them in my bathroom closet to organize all my skincare, haircare, bodycare, and makeup. They are phenomenal. A must-have!”
“These are the best! No assembly (just insert the dividers if you want). Smooth turning even with weight in them. I use some in the laundry room cabinets, some in the garage. Love the carrying handles. Really nice feature you don’t find on other turntables. So many uses for these.”
“The high sides sold me. No more everything toppling over. This was my second set. Glides smooth and easy. I will go back for a third!”
Ready to revolutionize your storage game? The Cella High Wall Turntable Set normally comes in at $48, but you can pick up this duo for a limited time for just $30. So what are you waiting for? Your home isn’t going to organize itself — and isn’t it better with the right tool in hand?
Buy: Cella High Wall Turntable Set, $29.99 (normally $48)