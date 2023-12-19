The “It” Decor Trend of 2024 Is Coming for Your Toilet Paper
If you’ve been online throughout the past few years, you know that squiggles were (and still are) a big trend in decor. Squiggle shelves, squiggles on the walls, squiggle mirrors, rugs, and picture frames have been clogging up Instagram Explore and Pinterest feeds since the pandemic years. But as we predicted back in the spring, the motif is evolving into something a bit more mature and timeless.
Scalloping — the repeating pattern of arches along the edge of a piece of decor — is slowly but surely becoming the new squiggle, making appearances on lampshades, sheets, and even headboards in new furniture collections this year. And surprisingly enough, it’s already coming for your toilet paper, too.
Charmin announced earlier this year that it’s also hopping on the scallop trend with a brand-new “Smooth Tear” design.
In a press release, Charmin said the company is “reinventing the square” by replacing the straight perforating line with a wavy one, which reportedly helps create a more even tear.
“Consumers’ #1 complaint to our call centers over the years has been the uneven tears from the square shape,” Gregg Weaver, Senior Scientist, Procter & Gamble, said in the release. “The new Charmin wavy perforation ensures that you’re able to tear smoothly no matter where and how you tear.”
The perforated line also makes this TP way more pretty to look at. Who knew that toilet paper could be so trendy?
So if you’re looking to work some scalloping into your home decor, you may want to start simple and swap out your old toilet paper for some of Charmin’s new Smooth Tear rolls. It may just inspire you to get wavy in other areas of your home.
A toilet paper-inspired aesthetic? 2024 is already shaping up to be an interesting year!