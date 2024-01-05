Shoppers Are Buying Multiple Sets of These $68 Sheets That Are Just as Luxurious as Those Expensive Brands
Once you start to take your bedding seriously, there’s no going back. Instead of randomly grabbing a comforter, pillow, or set of sheets at the store, doing your research and investing in an option that best suits all of your needs will drastically improve your quality of sleep — and, in turn, your quality of life. (After all, we spend a third of our lives sleeping on average.)
Our team has tried sheet sets at a range of price points and in a variety of styles, from nearly-$200 ones with cooling technology to under-$50 flannel sets for winter. But sometimes, you can’t beat the basics, as proven by the rave reviews of Charter Club’s Sleep Luxe cotton sheets. During Macy’s One Day sale, you can snag the set for a whopping 60% less than usual, but given the nature of the sale, you’ll have to act fast if you want to snag the sheets that nearly 2,000 shoppers consider “top of the line.”
What is the Charter Club Sleep Luxe 800 Thread Count 100% Cotton 4-Pc. Sheet Set?
As I’m sure we all know, the higher the thread count is, the softer and denser the sheets are, and this 800-count option is about as smooth and thick as it gets. (The best sheets range from 200 to 800, which means this set fits the bill.) The material is 100% cotton, making it a versatile, year-round staple, so you’ll undoubtedly find yourself getting a ton of use out of the sheets and pillowcases, and you can choose from a selection of cool pastels and neutrals (you can’t go wrong with timeless white). Further, the pieces will fit securely on mattresses up to 18 inches deep, so even those who toss and turn will find that it won’t budge during the night. To top it all off, there isn’t any elaborate maintenance required.
What Macy’s Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.4/5
“These are the most luxurious pillowcases and sheets I’ve ever slept in. Thick, sateen 100% cotton. I will probably have them for life. They are that good.” – Maria
“Have 2 sets in pebble print already, and just bought another in silvery light gray, because I love the look and feel so much. Luxe is so right! The 800 thread count makes all the difference in the silkiness and sheen to the sheets. You won’t get hot in these either, since they’re all cotton. They wash up beautifully each time and look brand new, even after a couple years. Worth the price, and sales are even better. Hope they never discontinue this top of the line version.” – Jill
“I love these sheets!! They are soft and comfy. I won’t by anything except 100% cotton and these are the best! The big plus is that they fit my king size mattress without me having to work out before I put the sheets on. Lol. Seriously, the pockets are nice and deep! This was a great purchase for me.” – Diane
It may seem like a small change but don’t underestimate the impact of splurging on a sheet set that’s a little more luxe than the kind you usually opt for. Thanks to Macy’s sale, starting fresh in the New Year with higher-quality bedding has never been easier, but its majorly reduced price won’t last long. The clock is ticking!
Buy: Charter Club Sleep Luxe 800 Thread Count 100% Cotton 4-Pc. Sheet Set, Queen, $68 (normally $170)