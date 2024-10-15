We Asked 4 Designers What Cheap Fix Can Make a Whole Home Look Better, and They Basically Said the Same Thing
Looking for an easy way to elevate your entire home without spending much money? Improve your lighting scheme, designers say. Good lighting can add so much ambiance to any room, small or large, and can really set the tone in creating a welcoming, cozy home you’ll be excited to return to at the end of the day.
“Never underestimate the power of lighting and how it can completely change your space,” says designer Danielle Davis, the founder of 56th Street Design Studio. “Most apartments and homes come with harsh overhead lighting.” That doesn’t mean you have to settle for the bare minimum, though. Here, Davis and a few of her fellow designers offer tips on how to up your lighting game for good without spending a fortune.
When it comes to cheap ideas for your lighting scheme, the first thing Davis recommends is adding dimmers to your lamps and overhead fixtures. “This inexpensive fix will create a more inviting and relaxing ambiance,” she says. Designer Liz Goldberg, the founder of CAROLYNLEONA, agrees dimmers will work wonders in any space. She also recommends using the same types of bulbs all throughout the home — she’s partial to a soft white LED lightbulb with a warm glow on a dimmer. “Avoiding harsh glares adds peace to your everyday life,” she says.
Know that the type of bulb you select won’t just affect brightness, but can also create a specific mood in your home. “Warmer tones create a cozy, inviting atmosphere, while brighter, cooler lights are great for areas like kitchens or workspaces,” says designer Linda Hayslett, the founder of LH.Designs. “This small switch can instantly enhance the look and feel of your home without a major investment.”
Once you’ve refreshed your bulbs, consider taking things to the next level and replacing the switchplate covers in your home, too. “It’s an easy way to add some personality and freshen up a room,” says designer Elaine Burns Thompson, the founder of Pistachio Designs. With so many chic designs on the market ranging in style from contemporary to Art Deco and beyond, there’s truly an option for everyone.