When it comes to cheap ideas for your lighting scheme, the first thing Davis recommends is adding dimmers to your lamps and overhead fixtures. “This inexpensive fix will create a more inviting and relaxing ambiance,” she says. Designer Liz Goldberg, the founder of CAROLYNLEONA, agrees dimmers will work wonders in any space. She also recommends using the same types of bulbs all throughout the home — she’s partial to a soft white LED lightbulb with a warm glow on a dimmer. “Avoiding harsh glares adds peace to your everyday life,” she says.