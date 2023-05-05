This Company Wants to Pay Your Dog $10,000 to Be Its Chief Barketing Officer
Your dog might know how to sit and fetch, but does it know how to run a company?
If it does, then this job opening could be perfect for your pup. PetMed Express is looking to hire their first-ever CBO (Chief Barketing Officer). From now until May 21, the company will be accepting applications for their #PetMedsCBO2023 competition, wherein one lucky canine will be selected to fill the role.
“Know any tail-wagging rock stars with a knack for marketing? A hound with a nose for a killer creative campaign?” the job description reads. “Truthfully, no real skills are necessary to be our Chief Barketing Officer. Don’t tell the actual Chief Marketing Officer, but we’re mainly looking for a cute face and an insatiable appetite for treats.”
It adds: “The successful candidate’s main job will be to personally conduct ‘quality control’ in the form of sniffing, chewing, and tasting the fun and delicious toys and treats we’ll send our special CBO each month.”
For all that hard work, your dog will receive a generous compensation package, which includes the following.
- $10,000 cash for the winning pup’s parent.
- An all-expenses-paid trip for pet parent and dog to Delray Beach, Florida, for a visit and fun video/photoshoot at the PetMeds headquarters.
- A one-year supply of popular PetMeds products — delivered in monthly VIP (Very Important Pet) gift boxes.
- One-year access to telehealth appointments with PetMeds-affiliated veterinarians to make sure the four-legged executive stays healthy and strong.
- Featured profiles and posts of the winning dog on PetMeds’ website and social media.
To enter, pet parents must post a 30-second Instagram Reel of their dog with the hashtag #PetMedsCBO2023. The caption should convey why the pup should become Chief Barketing Officer. And, make sure to set your profile public and tag @PetMeds in your post.
You can learn more about the contest details here. Good luck!