Mattel Will Pay You $4K per Week to Play UNO
If you’re a fan of playing UNO and need a quick job after the summer ends, Mattel has an offer that you might not be able to resist — especially if you’re open to challenging strangers to play.
The beloved toy company is searching for a fan to play UNO for a month, and all you have to do is answer a few questions in a TikTok video to apply. The Chief UNO Player, who is required to be in the New York City area by September 13, will be working four days a week for four hours for four consecutive weeks. The short-term position serves as a promotion for their new game, UNO Quatro.
UNO Quatro is the latest arrival from Mattel that upgrades a traditional game of UNO by challenging players to strategically get four-in-a-row tiles by matching color or number. According to the website’s description, “The tiles must touch another tile with either the same color or number, and special Action Tiles change the game by making other players work with fewer tiles, pushing a tile out of a tray, and even swapping the position of two trays.”
Before you apply, keep in mind that the job requires that you must be comfortable with interviews, appearances, and teaching strangers to play the traditional UNO and UNO Quatro. Friendly applicants who are interested in creating and starring in social content/livestreams for UNO’s social media is also a plus. For those who take every UNO game seriously, this is your time to shine.
Applicants must stitch the original TikTok video posted by UNO’s account and answer four questions: your best memory playing UNO, your best Reverse Card moment, why they shouldn’t skip you as the Chief UNO player, and your favorite version of UNO. Learn more about the position, and create your response video by August 10, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Buy: Mattel Games UNO Quatro Game, $19.99