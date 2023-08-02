Mattel Will Pay You $4K per Week to Play UNO

Before you apply, keep in mind that the job requires that you must be comfortable with interviews, appearances, and teaching strangers to play the traditional UNO and UNO Quatro. Friendly applicants who are interested in creating and starring in social content/livestreams for UNO’s social media is also a plus. For those who take every UNO game seriously, this is your time to shine.



Applicants must stitch the original TikTok video posted by UNO’s account and answer four questions: your best memory playing UNO, your best Reverse Card moment, why they shouldn’t skip you as the Chief UNO player, and your favorite version of UNO. Learn more about the position, and create your response video by August 10, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT.