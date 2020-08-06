My Childhood Home Was on “House Hunters”, and Watching the Episode Was Deliciously Unsettling

Then, finally, came my house. We lived there for about four years, from around my second birthday to my seventh. The new house we moved to was bigger and had a pool, but the old house was where all my first memories lived. Leaving it was when I experienced—at the ripe age of seven—my first feelings of nostalgia. We had put our handprints on the bathroom wall and marked our growth on the back of the pantry door. I felt like some part of me had been left behind. While the house we moved into has changed over the years, the house we left feels frozen in some kind of childhood idyll, an enchanted place existing outside of time. We only moved four miles away, just over the state line in Georgia, but the house was on a dead end street and there was never any reason to drive by or see it.