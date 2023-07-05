Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Auctioning Off the “Fixer Upper” Castle
Attention, Fixer Upper fans: One of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ most iconic home renovations is officially on the market.
The duo is auctioning off Cottonland Castle, the Waco, Texas, property that they spent three years restoring to its former glory. They documented the process in the six-episode 2022 spinoff series Fixer Upper: The Castle, which aired last year and is now available to stream on Max.
Cottonland Castle was built in 1980 by a local stone contractor. Although the German-style stone castle was initially abandoned in 1908, architect Roy E. Lane ultimately finished construction on the property after Civil War veteran Captain Alfred Abeel purchased the castle in 1913. The Texas Historical Commission designated Cottonland Castle a historical landmark in 1977. However, it fell into disrepair until the Gaines family purchased the estate in 2019.
The massive property spans over 6,000 feet and sits on 1.5 acres of land. The home’s future owners will have plenty of room to spread out over its four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, which feature warm, Honduran mahogany paneling.
“Step into the timeless elegance of the Historic Waco Castle, where history and impeccable design intertwine, welcoming you with transitional style for everyday living and entertaining,” the official listing description reads.
According to the Cottonland Castle listing, the newly renovated castle boasts antique tile floors and diamond-paned windows, as well as unique, old-fashioned spaces like a “moody card room, a formal library, and a distinctive conservatory.”
Ready to bid on this piece of Texas history yourself? Well, you’ll have to have a fair amount of cash ready up front. A $100,000 bidder deposit is required before potential owners can even think about purchasing the historical landmark.
You can learn more about Cottonland Castle and view the full auction listing here.