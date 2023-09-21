Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia House Is for Sale
Grab your shiplap and get ready to party, because one of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ most famous homes, Magnolia House, is officially on the market. The charming property at 323 South Madison Street, famously transformed by the Fixer Upper duo, is now listed at $995,000.
Located in bucolic McGregor, Texas, just 15 minutes outside of Waco, the seven-bed, four-bath home was built in 1880. However, you may recall Chip and Jo bringing it back to life in a season three Christmas episode of their beloved HGTV series, back when it was known as “The Wild West House.” Filled with dated fabric wallpaper and a creepy enclosed stairway, Chip and Jo worked their magic on the space. Now, the 2,868-square-foot property is located on just under a half-acre and features two homes: the main one, as well as the innkeeper’s house. Together, “each offers a harmonious blend of historic character and modern luxury,” the listing reads.
Step up the brick stairway to the front porch of Magnolia House, and move inside to the foyer. The first floor, which measures 1732 square feet, has a stylish living room that fills with natural sunlight. Sprawling hardwood floors and unique accents highlight the space’s history while infusing modern amenities to bring it into the present day. (Don’t miss the cozy study area under the stairs, complete with a dreamy built-in bookcase.) There are three bedrooms on the first floor, as well as a stunning kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and an eat-in dining area. The formal dining room is dinner party-ready. There’s also a spacious laundry room.
On the 805-square-foot second floor, you’ll find the luxurious primary suite, as well as two additional bedrooms. The second floor also has a kitchenette, perfect for large groups that are traveling together. A detached garage has a bonus space, as well as a half-bathroom, and could easily function as a home office or yoga studio.
There is a second home on the property, commonly referred to as the innkeeper’s house. (That one was also featured on their show, in a later episode in season three.) The outdoor space, which is fenced in, is also beautiful. It features lush landscaping, mature trees, and a gazebo. It’s the perfect spot to “embrace the idyllic charm of small-town living,” the listing advises.
Of course, if you’re not exactly in the market for a million-dollar home, you can always rent Magnolia House on Airbnb, where it goes for a hefty $939 a night. It’s just one of the Magnolia empire’s many rental properties, which include the historic Hillcrest estate or the Carriage House Chip and Jo also renovated on their TV show.
And of course, their upcoming hotel will also be an option when it opens this fall. But if you’re saving your pennies like us, you may just plan on firing up the old television to catch the latest version of their show, Fixer Upper: The Hotel, when it premieres later this fall on the Magnolia Network.