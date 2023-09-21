Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia House Is for Sale

Of course, if you’re not exactly in the market for a million-dollar home, you can always rent Magnolia House on Airbnb, where it goes for a hefty $939 a night. It’s just one of the Magnolia empire’s many rental properties, which include the historic Hillcrest estate or the Carriage House Chip and Jo also renovated on their TV show.



And of course, their upcoming hotel will also be an option when it opens this fall. But if you’re saving your pennies like us, you may just plan on firing up the old television to catch the latest version of their show, Fixer Upper: The Hotel, when it premieres later this fall on the Magnolia Network.