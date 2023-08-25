Newsletters
News
News
Travel

Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Waco Hotel Opens This Fall

Tara Bellucci
Tara BellucciNews and Culture Director
Tara is Apartment Therapy's News & Culture Director. When not scrolling through Instagram double-tapping pet pics and astrology memes, you'll find her thrift shopping around Boston, kayaking on the Charles, and trying not to buy more plants.
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter PrismSee More Images
Credit: NBC/Getty Images

Attention, Fixer Upper fans: There’s a new reason to head to Waco, Texas, this fall. Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that their 33-room hotel, Hotel 1928, will have its grand opening on November 1, and rooms are now available to book through April 2024. 

The couple originally announced the project in October 2019 on their blog with a goofy video of Chip in a bellhop uniform. Back in April, the the Gaines announced that the renovation of the space will be its own show on the pair’s Magnolia Network, called Fixer Upper: The Hotel, premiering in November. 

“Fans have been visiting Waco for years, but soon they will be able to do more than see a Fixer Upper — they can stay in one overnight!” said Allison Page, global president of Magnolia Network and DTC. “With Fixer Upper: The Hotel, we’re pulling back the curtain on one of the biggest projects Chip and Jo have ever undertaken and giving viewers a first look at a unique and storied space that will help define downtown Waco for years to come.” 

According to People, Hotel 1928 is just a 10-minute walk from The Silos where Magnolia Market is located, making it the perfect stay for a Fixer Upper-themed trip. The hotel’s four room types start at $412 per night, and there are three restaurants, a library, and a retail shop onsite. 

While a 50,000-square-foot hotel is a huge undertaking, it’s not the Gaines’ first foray into hospitality. There are three vacation rentals that are part of Magnolia Stay — Carriage House, Magnolia House, and Hillcrest Estate — that have been booking up fast for years. If that’s any indication, you might want to book Hotel 1928 ASAP.

How-To Toolkits