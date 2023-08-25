Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Waco Hotel Opens This Fall
The couple originally announced the project in October 2019 on their blog with a goofy video of Chip in a bellhop uniform. Back in April, the the Gaines announced that the renovation of the space will be its own show on the pair’s Magnolia Network, called Fixer Upper: The Hotel, premiering in November.
“Fans have been visiting Waco for years, but soon they will be able to do more than see a Fixer Upper — they can stay in one overnight!” said Allison Page, global president of Magnolia Network and DTC. “With Fixer Upper: The Hotel, we’re pulling back the curtain on one of the biggest projects Chip and Jo have ever undertaken and giving viewers a first look at a unique and storied space that will help define downtown Waco for years to come.”
According to People, Hotel 1928 is just a 10-minute walk from The Silos where Magnolia Market is located, making it the perfect stay for a Fixer Upper-themed trip. The hotel’s four room types start at $412 per night, and there are three restaurants, a library, and a retail shop onsite.
While a 50,000-square-foot hotel is a huge undertaking, it’s not the Gaines’ first foray into hospitality. There are three vacation rentals that are part of Magnolia Stay — Carriage House, Magnolia House, and Hillcrest Estate — that have been booking up fast for years. If that’s any indication, you might want to book Hotel 1928 ASAP.