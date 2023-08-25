Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Waco Hotel Opens This Fall

“Fans have been visiting Waco for years, but soon they will be able to do more than see a Fixer Upper — they can stay in one overnight!” said Allison Page, global president of Magnolia Network and DTC. “With Fixer Upper: The Hotel, we’re pulling back the curtain on one of the biggest projects Chip and Jo have ever undertaken and giving viewers a first look at a unique and storied space that will help define downtown Waco for years to come.”