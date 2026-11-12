Skip a Tree Skirt — This Swap Makes Faux Christmas Trees Look Luxe

My favorite part of the holiday season is all of the decor that creates instant warm and fuzzy vibes — and if you’re wanting to make your tree an absolute cutesy centerpiece, then there’s a new trend that’ll be right up your alley. It’s all about the way people are dressing their tree stands: Many are ditching regular skirts altogether in favor of oversized baskets (and a new tree collar hack!). With throw blankets, the result is so charming — and there’s even an easy way to hack the look with something you might already have at home.