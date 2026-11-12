Skip a Tree Skirt — This Swap Makes Faux Christmas Trees Look Luxe
My favorite part of the holiday season is all of the decor that creates instant warm and fuzzy vibes — and if you’re wanting to make your tree an absolute cutesy centerpiece, then there’s a new trend that’ll be right up your alley. It’s all about the way people are dressing their tree stands: Many are ditching regular skirts altogether in favor of oversized baskets (and a new tree collar hack!). With throw blankets, the result is so charming — and there’s even an easy way to hack the look with something you might already have at home.
“Once you try this Christmas tree hack, you’ll never reach for a tree skirt again!” Instagram user Chelsea Faulkner Vittatoe wrote in a recent caption. “A heavy umbrella stand keeps everything sturdy inside a charming oversized basket. So easy!”
How to Re-Create This Viral Custom Tree Basket
Chelsea found a basket on Wayfair that’s the perfect size to house the umbrella base she used instead of the metal stand her Christmas tree came with. It’s from the brand Bayou Breeze, and it works so well because it’s both wide and shallow — meaning it won’t intersect with the tree’s lower branches.
And the great thing about using a basket for your tree is that you can use it after the holiday season is over for laundry, throw blanket storage, or to add some interest to other potted plants in your home. You can grab the Bayou Breeze basket for just under $130 from Wayfair.
A DIY Basket Made from a Tree Collar Is Popular, Too
If you already own a rattan Christmas tree collar, you already have something that’s perfect to work into a basket trend. Just flip it upside-down! Then, layer in some cozy throw blankets to create that lush look and feel. Christmas tree collars are a lot more budget-friendly than oversized baskets (like this Walmart version!). This is a great alternative if you want to save some money for gifts. Just make sure you purchase the right size and that the smaller diameter is still large enough to fit around the metal tree base.
“How have I never thought of this?! Absolutely doing this this year,” one person commented on Chelsea’s basket hack. The woven texture paired with the fluffy blankets will make your tree look so cute and cozy and give your space a bit more of a rustic, earthy feel. It’s a simple way to spruce up your tree that makes a big impact. Save those skirts for next year — this Christmas, it’s the year of the basket!