The Brand Behind My Favorite Oprah-Loved Instant Lattes Just Dropped a Line of Hydrating Iced Teas I’ll Be Drinking All Summer

Over the last handful of years working as an editor, I’ve quickly become known as the unofficial Clevr Blends super fan. I first discovered them during the beginning of the pandemic when I was looking for an at-home alternative to boring coffee. Not to mention, Clevr Blends also had the stamp of approval by Oprah and Meghan Markle, and when it’s vetted by two of the most powerful women on the planet who have undeniably good taste, I had to take their advice and try it. So, I did, and I’ve been hooked on all their delicious superlattes ever since (Matcha, Sleeptime, Mocha — my pantry is always stocked with Clevr!). Now, I need to clear another shelf in my kitchen, because the brand just made its foray into a new category: SuperTeas!