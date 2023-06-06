The Brand Behind My Favorite Oprah-Loved Instant Lattes Just Dropped a Line of Hydrating Iced Teas I’ll Be Drinking All Summer
Over the last handful of years working as an editor, I’ve quickly become known as the unofficial Clevr Blends super fan. I first discovered them during the beginning of the pandemic when I was looking for an at-home alternative to boring coffee. Not to mention, Clevr Blends also had the stamp of approval by Oprah and Meghan Markle, and when it’s vetted by two of the most powerful women on the planet who have undeniably good taste, I had to take their advice and try it. So, I did, and I’ve been hooked on all their delicious superlattes ever since (Matcha, Sleeptime, Mocha — my pantry is always stocked with Clevr!). Now, I need to clear another shelf in my kitchen, because the brand just made its foray into a new category: SuperTeas!
Just in time for a sweltering summer, Clevr Blends is now serving up refreshing, hydrating instant iced teas that will save you so much money so you don’t have to head to the coffee shop nonstop. They’re launching with three unique flavors: Yuzu Lemon, Dragonberry Hibiscus, and Guava Green. And yes, they’re all basically like a vacation in a bag. My recommendation? Snag all of them for just $69 if you buy them together — you’ll save $15! Or, if you prefer to test one at a time, they’re $28 each.
Just like Clevr Blends’ original lattes, these aren’t just regular iced teas — they’re packed with beneficial ingredients that’ll help you stay cool, calm, and collected. These botanical teas feature hydrating coconut water (built-in electrolytes!), real fruit nectars (none of that artificial stuff), probiotics for a happier gut, and other good-for-you adaptogens. With all of these powerful ingredients, you’ll never pick up a regular iced tea again. I love that they have just a hint of sweetness (the Lemon Yuzu is my current fave!), so they’re not overpowering.
They’re a total breeze to make too, just like my fave superlattes. Just add 1 tablespoon of the powder to 8 ounces of water, froth it up (I recommend using their USB frother!), add ice, and you’ve got a dreamy drink in seconds. You could also try adding sparkling water or infusing some alcohol in the evening if you want to mix things up.
Now that summer has basically arrived in NYC, I’m constantly in need of an ice cold bevvy, and these delicious drinks are just what I’ve been looking for. I love that the Yuzu Lemon and Dragonberry Hibiscus are caffeine-free because I don’t like drinking caffeine in the late afternoon. These teas are just what I’ve been looking for to scratch my mid-day-fancy-drink itch.
Whether you’re already on the Clevr Blends’ bandwagon or not, this launch is the perfect opportunity to give them a try. Trust me, once you go Clevr, you’ll never go back (and all your friends will start drinking these tasty drinks on the daily, just like mine).
