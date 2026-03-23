This Collapsible Hard Cooler Is the Smartest Small-Space Outdoor Find

“I was interested but wary of the idea of a collapsible cooler, but let me tell you what, I was blown away when I opened the box,” reviewer HilaryC writes on REI’s site. “This thing is going to be SO much easier to clean than normal coolers are.” Reviewer KatieS says the cooler is “a great size for our family of 4 to fill up and camp a few days. The handles make it easy to carry and are very comfortable.” And sure, the price is a bit high, but REI sells several other brands of hard coolers in similar sizes that cost the same or higher — but those don’t fold up at all.



Buy: Coleman Snap ‘N Go Collapsible Hard Cooler, $200