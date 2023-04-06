“Color Drenching” Is the Internet’s New Favorite Maximalist Home Trend
After years of minimalism dominating the design world, maximalist design is having a major comeback. From bold wall murals to the inclusion of multiple patterns, this style is a surefire way to add bright splashes of personality to your space.
More recently, a trend has emerged within the maximalist space: color drenching, in which you paint every space in an entire room the same color. The sky is truly the limit here — applying the same hue to the walls, the ceiling, the door, the woodwork, the shelving, and so on.
As TikToker @heygranty explains in a recent video, the practice has a “cocooning effect of calmness.”
As he puts it, “You picked a fun wall color. Why not paint the door?”
U.K.-based paint company Lick even shared an Instagram video about the trend, in which its director of interior design, Tash Bradley, explains the benefits of color drenching in a home.
“It totally opens up the space,” Bradley says. “You’re not drawn to the corners of the room. It’s much more contemporary, and what it does is make your furniture become the focal point.”
Of course, having too much of a bright, busy color can make a space feel overstimulating or, worse, claustrophobic. That’s why picking the right shade for you means a world of difference when it comes to color drenching.
“It’s important to choose colors that speak to you, ones that make you feel happy and energized or tranquil and serene,” Ruth Mottershead, the creative director at paint company Little Greene, recently told Sheer Luxe. “South-facing rooms can make colors feel warmer and more intense, while north-facing rooms can make rooms feel cooler.”