According to a notice released by the manufacturer, they’ve had issues with “flame jetting,” which can occur during the refilling process if the flame gets back into the alcohol container and then causes the burning alcohol to erupt out of its container and onto anyone nearby. In addition, if any alcohol splashes or leaks out of the reservoir, there’s also a potential for a fire to start and spread outside of the unit. Colsen said that so far, they’ve gotten 31 reports of flame jetting as well as accidental fires, and almost 20 serious injuries as a result.