How to Make the “Comfiest Bed on the Planet,” According to TikTok
All beds are comfy to some degree. But if your bed is lacking that extra coziness you crave, then you need to see this video that has gone mega-viral in the past few weeks. After watching, you’ll want to give your bed an extreme makeover.
A TikTok user named Maggie (@voss_maggie) showed how she creates what she calls “the comfiest bed on the planet.” And this bed-making routine is not for the faint of heart. If you wilt at the thought of putting a single fitted sheet onto your mattress, this routine may not be for you. But if you’ll do whatever it takes to sleep as comfy as possible, then buck up and start devising your plan of action.
“Lots of my friends have told me that naps they take in my bed are the best they’ve ever taken in their life. So, I would call what I do science,” Maggie says in her video.
She first mentions that she upgraded her mattress topper to the cooling Serta ThermaGel three-inch topper and then throws a waterproof mattress pad on top of that to further help combat night sweats.
“My bed is a Full, but I actually get a Queen-size mattress pad,” Maggie said. “This helps it fit better since it’s going over my big bed and also the mattress topper. I do this with my bedding as well because I like the sheets to overflow a little bit.”
On top of the mattress pad, Maggie adds a cooling fitted sheet and then the fitted sheet that comes in her bedding set. “And you’re probably asking, ‘Maggie, that’s a lot of fitted pieces. How are you going to [make] them all stay on?’” she said. “Zero things drive me more crazy than when a fitted sheet starts to come loose, so I bought this fitted sheet strap on Amazon.”
Finally, Maggie tops her base off with her flat sheet, her comforter and duvet (which are king size because she likes a lot of overhang), her quilt to hide any pet hair or stains, and both silk and decorative pillows.
“Even just the thought of laundry day,” one person commented. Yeah, it’s not a happy thought. But the idea of sleeping in such a luxurious, cooling, comfy bed makes it all worth it — right? And hey, at least you get your workout in for the day, too.