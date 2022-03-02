The best gallery walls are the ones that look professionally installed, with every piece in a well-thought-out spot. That said, the final arrangement most people arrive on doesn’t happen magically without any planning or measuring. In other words, your gallery wall may not have the look you were going for because you didn’t consider your layout before actually hanging things on the wall. “The spacing of the pieces and establishing visual balance is a really important factor,” Galano says. “You want the art to feel cohesive and symbiotic, while retaining its individuality.” One way to emphasize that individually is with frame selection; unless you’re going for a truly uniform look, it’s often best to vary the matte sizes and frame finishes you’re including in your composition. Pick things that will complement the color palette, media, and size of each piece, and try not to place similar frame styles right next to one other in your larger configuration.