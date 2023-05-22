This DIYer Updated Her Concrete Floors and It Looks So Chic
What happens when you have concrete floors, but don’t actually like the look of concrete floors? You could lay down new hardwood or laminate, or even tile over them. But one Instagrammer decided to stain the concrete floor in her sunroom to save a bit of money, and the finished product looks like something out of an upscale café.
“Let’s talk about the project: staining concrete floors,” April from the @aprilshaus Instagram account wrote in the caption of a recent post. “I was very nervous about this one but I am in LOVE with the results. I used @frogtape & it really worked out well! I was nervous about getting clean lines, as the stain is very liquidy, but the tape held up really well & I used light coats.”
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
April detailed the entire staining process, which started with giving her concrete floors a deep clean, in a Stories highlight on her Instagram page. She also showed how she removed some set-in nails and a few stains before mapping out her design using a lot of math, a ruler, a straight edge, and Frog Tape.
Finally, it was time to apply the stain. April used a water-reducible concentrate concrete stain called Winter White by Concrete Resurrection. “I want a more subtle look,” April said when explaining why she didn’t choose regular exterior paint. “I feel like stain will give that [look] because it’s translucent.”
Using a foam roller to apply two super-light coats of the stain, April ended up with an incredibly clean and professional-looking result. And although the white color looks like it may just be sitting on top of the concrete, April showed herself running a wet towel over the stain to prove that it definitely soaked all the way through and isn’t going anywhere.
So don’t cover up those concrete floors just yet. Staining them on purpose may be the perfect way to turn them into a highlight rather than a hindrance.