You’re Going to Want This Costco Air Mister This Summer
Remember those handheld fans with the spray bottles you used to have as a kid? They were fantastic to have on hand for sports games, field days, and any other summertime activity. Now you can have that handheld refreshment in an extra-large size, thanks to Costco.
Right now, the Lasko “Misto” Outdoor Misting fan is currently on Cotsco shelves, and it’s here to save you from any upcoming heat wave.
“This would be so cool to have during those hot summer months,” Laura from the @costcohotfinds Instagram account said in a recent video. “Costco has a portable misting fan. It has three speeds and a pivoting blower. Misters like this are great for cooling the air around you. This one is perfect for patios, camping, and really any outdoor activity.”
“I have two of these! They are super awesome,” one commenter wrote.
The Lasko Misto produces mist when you hook it up to your standard garden hose and doesn’t require any special tools or installation. The mist-producing fan is weather-, UV-, and rust-resistant, and it creates a fine mist that you can barely see, but can definitely feel. You can direct the mist at one area, or set the fan to oscillate up to 90 degrees.
The Misto should only be used outside and can be placed on patios, porches, or on the lawn to provide a cooling relief to party guests, campers, pets, or just you and your family.
You can pick the Lasko Misto up in-store for $120, or you can shop online and pick it up for $130.
Don’t let the oppressive heat keep you from enjoying life outdoors. Hook up the Lasko Misto Misting Fan to your water supply and feel the sweet relief.