Costco’s “All-in-One” Pan Is $100 Less Than That Famous One

One downside could be the weight, with a commenter noting that they didn’t buy it because it was “beautiful to look at but couldn’t pick it up with one hand and I couldn’t imagine it filled with food.”



If you like the idea of a multitasking pan but want to save a little coin, head over to Costco. And if you can’t find it there or just want to convenience, Wayfair has the same pan on sale for just $70.



Buy: Green Tramontina All In One Plus Pan, 5 Qt, $70.99 (normally $87.99)