Costco’s “All-in-One” Pan Is $100 Less Than That Famous One
Costco recently introduced shoppers to the All-in-One Plus pan from Tramontina, and some people began whispering “dupe.”
The All-in-One Plus is a five-piece pan set that comes with a ceramic-coated and induction-safe pan with a matching lid, a stainless steel steamer, and two wooden utensils. It can steam, sautee, and fry and when you’re done cooking, you can throw everything into the dishwasher for easy clean-up.
If you can’t quite spring for that internet-famous one at $150, the All-in-One Plus will only set you back $40.
“Got this! It’s great,” one person commented on a post from Costco Does It Again. “I personally love this pan and have two of them,” someone else added. “It’s nonstick, very easy to clean, and way safer than using other non-stick materials.”
Another person wrote, “I’ve only had this a couple months, but it’s my go-to pan now!” One commenter has had it for a year, saying “It’s awesome! It still looks brand new. Nothing sticks to it. It’s durable and sturdy.”
One downside could be the weight, with a commenter noting that they didn’t buy it because it was “beautiful to look at but couldn’t pick it up with one hand and I couldn’t imagine it filled with food.”
If you like the idea of a multitasking pan but want to save a little coin, head over to Costco. And if you can’t find it there or just want to convenience, Wayfair has the same pan on sale for just $70.
Buy: Green Tramontina All In One Plus Pan, 5 Qt, $70.99 (normally $87.99)