Costco’s “Easy-Pull” Sofa Bed Sectional Has Tons of Storage
If your comfy couch just isn’t that comfy anymore, then you might be on the hunt for a great replacement — and Costco may just swoop in to save the day. The retailer just dropped a new easy-pull sofa bed that can be used for a sleep space for guests, cozy movie nights, or days when you just need to curl up and binge-watch your favorite show.
“Costco just got a new sectional that extends out into a big bed, and I’m telling you, this one’s going to be gone so fast,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “This one has a lot more cushion than the one from previous years and it is very, very soft.”
As Laura mentioned, Costco has had the Coddle Aria Sleeper Sectional in the past, but this one is an upgraded model with cushions made with a combination of memory foam, solid foam, and pocket coil seating for sturdiness and comfort. It comes with storage underneath the chaise and the bed pulls out from the recessed section without much effort needed.
It also comes with two USB ports and two electrical outlets built into the side of the couch, making it awesome for guests who need to charge their phone, or for you to plug in a lamp, or a laptop or tablet charger. You can buy the Coddle Aria Sleeper Sectional in participating Costco stores for just under $1,000, or you can grab it online for $1,250.