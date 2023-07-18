Costco Now Has a Lofted Bed with a Built-in Dresser
If you’ve been looking for a storage solution in your bedroom, then get ready for loft living. Costco currently has a beautiful loft bed for sale at select warehouses and it’s perfect for both kids’ rooms and for those taking on a tiny home lifestyle. And unlike most lofted beds that offer free space or a desktop underneath, this lofted bed comes with a ton of built-in storage.
“Costco has a brand new loft bed and it is the cutest thing ever,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “This fits a twin-size bed and I love the drawers, which offer tons of storage. Also, I can just imagine the open area being filled with toys or books. This bed is beautiful.”
This loft bed from Bayside Furnishings is made with lightweight poplar wood that has been hand finished with birch veneer done in a soft white color. The paneling on the side of the bed and drawers is a fun added detail that’s perfect for your beach house or modern farmhouse aesthetic.
And because the loft fits a standard twin-size mattress, this loft is great for kids and adults who may need some extra space in their small living quarters (or if they’re kids at heart).
“They should make a queen-sized one so I can have it in my home office,” one person commented. “Like a secret grown-up reading nook.”
You can pick up this loft bed while it’s in stock at your local Costco warehouse for just $899.99. And it doesn’t look like this model is online, so hurry over to the nearest Costco to get your hands on it before it’s gone.