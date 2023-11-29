The $29 Serving Tray Two-Pack That Costco Can’t Keep on Shelves
When the holiday season comes around, there’s often a lot of serving going on. From bringing appetizers and side dishes to friends’ houses or dishing up an assortment of snacks when the family comes over, you’ll find yourself needing a way to transport all your goodies. These massive (and beautiful!) woven serving trays from Costco are the perfect way to bring food, drinks, gifts, and more from one place to another.
“Costco has a set of handwoven serving trays,” Angela from the Costco Guide Instagram account said in an early November video. “There’s a big oval one and then also this rectangle [one]. They also have handles on the sides so it’s easy to serve. You can find these at Costco for only $29.99.”
These two trays from Birdrock Home are an in-store exclusive, and both trays in the set are handwoven using sustainably sourced abacá from the Philippines. Abacá is similar to sisal, and although it’s easy to weave, it’s durable enough to withstand wear and tear.
Along with being ideal for holiday food and gift giving, these woven trays are also great for displaying items like candles, cookbooks, and cocktail napkins on your kitchen island; soaps and tissues in the bathroom; or they can even be used to wrangle TV remotes on the coffee table in your living room.
Shoppers first started noticing these in late October, so their availability may vary by location — especially now that Thanksgiving is over. If you’re still jonesing for a good serving platter for hosting, these trays from Amazon are good stand-ins; you can also check out your local thrift stores!