Newsletters
News
News

This TikToker Had a Costco-Themed Birthday Party, Including Hot Dogs

Arielle Tschinkel
Arielle Tschinkel
Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
Follow
published about 9 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: dennizn / Shutterstock

Few shopping experiences feel as fun as a trip to Costco, and the big box chain has cultivated a tried-and-true fan base over the years. One TikToker is such a fan of the store that she had a Costco-themed birthday party. And yes, the famed giant hot dogs were there.

Jasmine Pak celebrated her 28th birthday recently, enjoying a summer party expertly themed to her favorite place to shop. In the caption of her post, the dedicated Costco fan joked, “Ain’t no party like a wholesale party,” and based on the montage of her soirée, there was plenty of fun (and tasty free samples) to be had.

Not only did Pak wear a Kirkland Signature t-shirt with a photo of the famous $1.50 hot dog for the occasion, guests enjoyed a buffet filled with selections from the retailer’s food court, including a round sheet cake with a custom birthday sign, pizzas, salads, and chicken, with 12-inch twisted churros to nosh on as well. The pool was decked out with pool floats shaped like pizza and hot dogs, as well as a rotisserie chicken float that wasn’t pictured.

Pak also enlisted the help of some pals — decked out in red aprons with Costco nametags — to hand out free samples, ringing in a new year in the most hilarious way possible.

Naturally, commenters loved Pak’s commitment to the theme. “TELL ME THE INVITATIONS WERE COSTCO MEMBERSHIP STYLE OR THE COUPONS THING THEY GIVE OUT AT THE DOORS,” wrote one enthusiastic fan. Another wrote: “Omg there was even a sample lady! Y’all stuck to that theme 100%.” Yet another jokingly asked: “What was the membership cost to get in?”

Here’s hoping Pak and her guests had a great time. No word on whether or not they had to show a membership card to get in, but if they did, it certainly seems like it was worth the cost of admission.

 

How-To Toolkits