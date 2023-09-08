This TikToker Had a Costco-Themed Birthday Party, Including Hot Dogs
Few shopping experiences feel as fun as a trip to Costco, and the big box chain has cultivated a tried-and-true fan base over the years. One TikToker is such a fan of the store that she had a Costco-themed birthday party. And yes, the famed giant hot dogs were there.
Jasmine Pak celebrated her 28th birthday recently, enjoying a summer party expertly themed to her favorite place to shop. In the caption of her post, the dedicated Costco fan joked, “Ain’t no party like a wholesale party,” and based on the montage of her soirée, there was plenty of fun (and tasty free samples) to be had.
Not only did Pak wear a Kirkland Signature t-shirt with a photo of the famous $1.50 hot dog for the occasion, guests enjoyed a buffet filled with selections from the retailer’s food court, including a round sheet cake with a custom birthday sign, pizzas, salads, and chicken, with 12-inch twisted churros to nosh on as well. The pool was decked out with pool floats shaped like pizza and hot dogs, as well as a rotisserie chicken float that wasn’t pictured.
Pak also enlisted the help of some pals — decked out in red aprons with Costco nametags — to hand out free samples, ringing in a new year in the most hilarious way possible.
Naturally, commenters loved Pak’s commitment to the theme. “TELL ME THE INVITATIONS WERE COSTCO MEMBERSHIP STYLE OR THE COUPONS THING THEY GIVE OUT AT THE DOORS,” wrote one enthusiastic fan. Another wrote: “Omg there was even a sample lady! Y’all stuck to that theme 100%.” Yet another jokingly asked: “What was the membership cost to get in?”
Here’s hoping Pak and her guests had a great time. No word on whether or not they had to show a membership card to get in, but if they did, it certainly seems like it was worth the cost of admission.