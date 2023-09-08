Naturally, commenters loved Pak’s commitment to the theme. “TELL ME THE INVITATIONS WERE COSTCO MEMBERSHIP STYLE OR THE COUPONS THING THEY GIVE OUT AT THE DOORS,” wrote one enthusiastic fan. Another wrote: “Omg there was even a sample lady! Y’all stuck to that theme 100%.” Yet another jokingly asked: “What was the membership cost to get in?”



Here’s hoping Pak and her guests had a great time. No word on whether or not they had to show a membership card to get in, but if they did, it certainly seems like it was worth the cost of admission.