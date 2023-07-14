Newsletters
Costco Is Now Selling a Bugatti Scooter (Yes, Really!)

Costco is best known for its bulk-buy food items, affordable clothing, and both on- and off-brand bits and bobs sold at reasonable prices. But right now, at some warehouses, a top-tier luxury brand is in-store — and Costco shoppers are scratching their heads. Since when did Costco start carrying Bugatti?

Now, before you jump to conclusions, it’s important to get the facts straight. Yes, Bugatti is currently at Costco. But don’t expect to see sports cars with sales tags on them lined up in the parking lot. Costco is selling a Bugatti electric scooter and, yes, it’s kind of extra and kind of silly at the same time.

“Have you seen this Bugatti electric scooter at your Costco?” Angela from the Costco Guide Instagram account said in a recent video. “This was actually set up in my warehouse and charged, so my son took it for a little test drive. It goes up to 20 miles per hour. It has blinkers on both handles. It also has a light in the front so you can see at night.”

And it’s being sold for … $900.

“When you can finally say to people, ‘What color is your Bugatti?’” one person joked in the comments. Another added, “The only Bugatti we’ll ever own … ”

With a price that steep, the scooter is definitely the real deal and is hopefully made well enough to become a daily driver vehicle. Whether or not Costco shoppers are the right audience for such a luxury electric scooter (of all things!), well, that’s still to be determined. 

It remains true that you never know what you’re going to find at Costco. One day it’s a 10-foot-tall Halloween decoration, and the next it’s a Bugatti. If you don’t spot the scooter at your local warehouse, you can find it online at Dick’s Sporting Goods, too. 

Buy: Bugatti 9.0 Electric Scooter, $1,200

 

