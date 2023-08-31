Costco Is Selling an All-White Ceramic Holiday Village Right Now
Yeah, yeah, yeah — it’s August! But when Costco drops one of the prettiest Christmas decorations you’ve ever seen, you just have to buy it. And right now, Costco has a gorgeous 10-piece star-themed ceramic Christmas village for sale that simply belongs on everyone’s mantleplace. Sorry, we don’t make the rules.
“I was just at Costco and I could not leave without this holiday village,” Angela from the Costco Guide Instagram account said in a recent video. “It is so pretty in person. This is a 10-piece set, it’s made of ceramic, and the batteries are included.”
She added in her caption, “This was so pretty, I expect it to sell out well before the holidays, so I grabbed one. The box isn’t too big either for storage.”
The set comes with five houses and five evergreen trees, all of which have star cutouts to let the twinkle lights shine through. Paired with some faux snow, you’ll have the cutest centerpiece or mantle display ever.
“So pretty and yes, classic!!!” one person commented on Angela’s post. “I love that it’s all white.”
Another person added, “These are stunning.”
You can grab this set of 10 ceramic holiday houses and trees for $80 in Costco warehouses. Or, you can pick a set up online for $90.
Yes, Christmas may be months (and months) away, but it’s never too early to start hoarding decorations. Pick up one of these sets while they’re in stock and store it away. Then, when the holiday season comes around, you’ll have your own Christmas morning moment finding this holiday village stashed away.