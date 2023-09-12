The store also sells Canada Goose down jackets, which are not even available at Costco Canada. As for footwear, the Hangzhou location offers sneakers from Converse, PLAT at CDG, and Alexander McQueen.



The difference in quality between the products sold in China’s Costco and other Costco around the world had many in disbelief. “This is wild,” reads a comment. Someone living in the U.S. added: “What we grab here is $4.99 roast chicken and $1.50 hotdogs.”



Others wondered why the products are so cheap compared to retail prices in the States. One explanation could be that because some luxury goods are made in China, they could be cheaper due to lower shipping and logistical costs.



Here’s hoping Costco starts stocking Hermes bags or Armani sweatshirts in America.