The Internet Is Obsessed with These Costco Colanders
Colanders are one of those kitchen items you rarely think about replacing until you’re already in the process of using them. Maybe the holes on the one you have are too big. Or maybe the plastic is cracked. Or perhaps it’s just a real pain to clean. Well, you can put “new colander” on your Costco shopping list because the chain just got a brand-new set of three in stock and, according to Instagram, these are the best colanders you’ll ever use.
“The best colander set I own is by Miu and it’s from Costco, so I was super excited for this set of three to show up this week,” Laura from the @costcohotfinds Instagram account said in an April 30 video. “They’re stainless steel, and they’re dishwasher safe. These are a must-have.”
And everyone in the comments agrees. “I love my Miu colanders too!” one person wrote. “Love that Costco gives us different sizes.”
Another commenter added, “Found these today at my Costco on the East Coast, already used them and loved them!” And someone else wrote, “Love mine.”
What’s great about these colanders is their depth and the size of their holes. You can drain a huge amount of pasta or wash large veggies without having to worry about anything spilling over the side or escaping through the draining holes. And the fact that they nest together for easy storage makes them great for small-space living.
So don’t wait until you’re mid-drain and mad at your current colander. Grab this pack of three for just $19.99 at your local Costco and make your kitchen time that much more enjoyable.