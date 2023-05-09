The Internet Is Obsessed with These Costco Colanders

Colanders are one of those kitchen items you rarely think about replacing until you’re already in the process of using them. Maybe the holes on the one you have are too big. Or maybe the plastic is cracked. Or perhaps it’s just a real pain to clean. Well, you can put “new colander” on your Costco shopping list because the chain just got a brand-new set of three in stock and, according to Instagram, these are the best colanders you’ll ever use.