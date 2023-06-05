Costco’s $10 Cooler Bags Are Perfect for Summer Picnics
Before you hit the beach or head out to your next backyard BBQ, you need to make sure you have an insulated bag that is going to keep your snacks and beverages cool during your trip. And lucky for you, Costco is selling a $10 cooler bag that is large enough to fit all your favorite eats and handy enough to use all year round.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Spotted in a Dallas Costco location by Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account, the KeepCool Shopping Cooler bags come in two different colors and each features a fun wicker-look accent.
“These are new shopping cooler bags at Costco and they’re adorable,” Laura said in her video. “I have a KeepCool bag from last year and I use it all the time … this is a must-have.”
She added in her caption that she likes to keep her KeepCool in the trunk of her car and uses it all the time throughout the summer “to lug snacks to friends’ houses.”
“I had to grab another!” she said.
Depending on what’s inside, these bags can either keep perishables cool or hot. They’re made with high-density insulated foam and feature an antibacterial lining that is super simple to clean if spills happen. And the extra-large size means you can cram everything in here from casseroles and side dishes to frozen groceries, full-sized fruit salads, beverages, and more.
The KeepCool bags also have two carrying handles and an adjustable shoulder strap so you can take them with you anywhere.
Don’t arrive at your next summer activity without one of these $10 KeepCool bags at your side. And when the beach day is done, keep the bag handy for grocery day. It’s a small investment you definitely won’t regret.