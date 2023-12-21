Costco’s “Top Quality” $20 Utensil Set Has Shoppers Buying 2 at a Time
Amidst the cozy chaos of the holiday season, it’s easy to forget that this time of the year is also the perfect time to take advantage of great deals on household essentials — especially for your kitchen. You might’ve been gifted gorgeous new pots and pans for the holidays, but what about the tools you’ll need to use with them? If you want something fashionable that’s also functional and won’t break the bank, Costco’s eight-piece silicone utensil set is a workhorse of a buy for just $19.99.
Hailing from the brand Core Kitchen, the Costco set includes eight cooking and baking essentials: a 12” whisk, 12” locking tongs, a pointed spatula, a turner, a slotted turner, a spoon, a slotted spoon, and a basting brush. Each of these products is made from FDA-grade silicone that’s dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 428°F, so you can look forward to using them for years to come. If blue isn’t your color, you can also grab the set in gray.
And as the official product description points out, you don’t have to worry about scratching your all-new pots and pans when you’re using silicone tools, which makes this set perfect for fuss- and stress-free cooking and baking.
If the reviews on Costco’s site are any indication, your kitchen will be in good hands with this utensil set. Right now, Core Kitchen’s eight-piece utensil set boasts a 4.8 out of 5-star rating, based on 42 reviews.
“Really happy with my purchase,” one shopper wrote in a five-star review. “I washed them in the dishwasher and they came out great. No tears, discoloration, or peeling.”
“Love these!” another reviewer said. “Bought a second set for my daughter. Sturdy and well-made.” So many of the reviewers on Costco mentioned that they went back to buy a second set to gift to someone else in their lives. If you’re on the hunt for a great last-minute gift, a starter set isn’t a bad idea.
If you’re planning to visit your local Costco to search for Core Kitchen’s set IRL, it’s probably best to check whether it’s in stock ahead of time. (You can do so by calling your local store’s warehouse, pressing 1 on your keypad, and asking where to find the set — which is listed as item 1779063 — in your area.)
But if you don’t have a Costco membership, you’re not out of luck. You can find a similar five-piece set on Amazon for $14.99.
While this set isn’t a perfect match to the set available at Costco, it does include some of the same utensils as Core Kitchen’s: a whisk, a spatula, and tongs. At five pieces, it’s a great set of basics to meet most kitchen cooking and baking needs. It’s also available in more colorways, like mint, gray, pink, red, white, aqua, black, marble white, and navy.
Buy: Cook with Color Silicone Cooking Utensil Set, $14.99