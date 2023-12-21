Costco’s “Top Quality” $20 Utensil Set Has Shoppers Buying 2 at a Time

Amidst the cozy chaos of the holiday season, it’s easy to forget that this time of the year is also the perfect time to take advantage of great deals on household essentials — especially for your kitchen. You might’ve been gifted gorgeous new pots and pans for the holidays, but what about the tools you’ll need to use with them? If you want something fashionable that’s also functional and won’t break the bank, Costco’s eight-piece silicone utensil set is a workhorse of a buy for just $19.99.



Hailing from the brand Core Kitchen, the Costco set includes eight cooking and baking essentials: a 12” whisk, 12” locking tongs, a pointed spatula, a turner, a slotted turner, a spoon, a slotted spoon, and a basting brush. Each of these products is made from FDA-grade silicone that’s dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 428°F, so you can look forward to using them for years to come. If blue isn’t your color, you can also grab the set in gray.



And as the official product description points out, you don’t have to worry about scratching your all-new pots and pans when you’re using silicone tools, which makes this set perfect for fuss- and stress-free cooking and baking.