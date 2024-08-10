It’s almost the end of summer, and you know what that means: Enjoying the crisp fall weather, drinking pumpkin spice lattes, and curling up on the couch with a good book or favorite TV show. If I could live in the fall forever, I would! So if you’re thinking ahead to the next season like I am, then you might want to head over to Costco to check out the new super-soft chenille blankets that are on the warehouse floor. They’re perfect for cuddling under, and just $20 each.