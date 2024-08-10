Costco’s Selling a “Super Cozy” Blanket for $20, Just in Time for Fall (You’ll Want All 3 Colors!)
It’s almost the end of summer, and you know what that means: Enjoying the crisp fall weather, drinking pumpkin spice lattes, and curling up on the couch with a good book or favorite TV show. If I could live in the fall forever, I would! So if you’re thinking ahead to the next season like I am, then you might want to head over to Costco to check out the new super-soft chenille blankets that are on the warehouse floor. They’re perfect for cuddling under, and just $20 each.
“Cozy Chenille Throw Blanket at Costco!” the creator behind the Costco Buys Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “These throws come in three colors and measure 60” x 70”. They are SO SOFT!”
You can grab one in a creamy white, espresso brown, or a sage green (or, of course, all three to give yourself some variety!).
“OMG I can say that this throw is good quality and super soft and cool and warm,” one person commented on the Costco Buys post. “I totally love it. I’m going to get two more.”
You can also pick up these knit throws on Costco’s website, too. They’re from the brand Berkshire and are selling for $22.99 online to account for shipping. They’re machine-washable, feature a creamy plush fabric on the other side, and are made with an incredibly soft polyester yarn that will withstand seasons and seasons of movie watching and binge reading.
These blankets look really similar to a throw sold at Pottery Barn. This is the Cozy Ribbed Throw Blanket and it’s on sale for $34. It comes in a similar sage green color and is just a bit smaller than the Costco version at 50” by 60”.
Get ready to get cozy. Pick up one of these Costco chenille throw blankets the next time you’re doing a Costco run and feel good about being prepared to have the best fall ever.