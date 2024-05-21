Costco Shoppers Say This Storage Item Is an Outdoor “Essential” (It’s on Sale!)

If you have a back deck or patio, then you likely also have loads of seat cushions, throw pillows, and other outdoor furniture accessories. And those accessories need to be stored somewhere on rainy days or when the season comes to an end. Sure, you can bring them inside and stuff them in an already-full closet or hope they don’t get damaged in the garage. Or, you can pick up this deck storage box from Costco, which is being called a must-have outdoor essential by people who have bought it.