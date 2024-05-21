Costco Shoppers Say This Storage Item Is an Outdoor “Essential” (It’s on Sale!)
If you have a back deck or patio, then you likely also have loads of seat cushions, throw pillows, and other outdoor furniture accessories. And those accessories need to be stored somewhere on rainy days or when the season comes to an end. Sure, you can bring them inside and stuff them in an already-full closet or hope they don’t get damaged in the garage. Or, you can pick up this deck storage box from Costco, which is being called a must-have outdoor essential by people who have bought it.
On sale for an extra $30 off from now through May 20, the Lifetime 165-Gallon Modern Deck Box is the perfect spot for storing soft pillows and cushions, pool toys and floats, gardening tools, and lawn games. It’s made with water-resistant and UV-protected material and promises to never rust, chip, or peel. And the controlled soft-close hinges will give you peace of mind that little fingers won’t get caught in the lid.
It also comes with a hasp latch for security and a 10-year warranty.
And both Instagram commenters and Costco reviewers say that this box is definitely worth the hype. “I bought this box for my backyard and I like it,” one person wrote on the Costco Deals post. “Seems pretty well-built compared to others I have checked out in other stores.”
Someone else wrote in the comments of a Costco Does It Again post, “Just purchased ours! And built it within an hour,” with someone else adding, “That’s a good price for 165 gallons.”
You can grab this storage box both in Costco warehouses and online with the sale price applied. Just note that the online price also includes shipping, so it’s a bit higher than the store price. But compared to other retailers, including Amazon, who are selling this storage box for nearly $230, both prices are a total steal.
Make sure all your outdoor accessories, tools, and toys are safe and secure in this sleek and understated deck box so you can continue to use them season after season. This $30-off deal will only last until May 20, so take advantage now!