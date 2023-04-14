A Charming “Up” LEGO Set Has Arrived at Costco

According to LEGO’s website, the “‘Up’ House” set is made up of 598 pieces and suitable for fans ages 9 and up. The house itself features four rooms and plenty of adorable LEGO balloons. The set also includes two LEGO mini figures of main characters Carl Fredricksen and Russell, as well as a LEGO dog figure of their canine companion Dug. To top it off, the set includes accessories like one of Dug’s beloved squirrels and Russell’s wilderness explorer backpack and adventure book.