A Charming “Up” LEGO Set Has Arrived at Costco
If you’re a Disney fan who’s ever wanted to build Carl’s iconic, balloon-covered home from “Up” for yourself, today is your lucky day. The “Up” LEGO set — which is sold out on the brand’s own website — is currently in stock at select Costco stores. While the set ordinarily retails for $59.99, Costco is currently selling it for $47.99, according to the Instagram page @costcofans.
For more content like this follow
The product was also highlighted in TikTok user @thechoisgonewild’s recent video, in which they found the LEGO set on sale at their local Costco.
“These are about $10 cheaper than at the LEGO store!” they captioned the clip. “Don’t miss out!”
According to LEGO’s website, the “‘Up’ House” set is made up of 598 pieces and suitable for fans ages 9 and up. The house itself features four rooms and plenty of adorable LEGO balloons. The set also includes two LEGO mini figures of main characters Carl Fredricksen and Russell, as well as a LEGO dog figure of their canine companion Dug. To top it off, the set includes accessories like one of Dug’s beloved squirrels and Russell’s wilderness explorer backpack and adventure book.
“This set will appeal to movie fans and older kids with its many details and challenging build,” the official product description reads. “Designed for play and display, it inspires imaginative adventures and can take pride of place on a shelf once play is done.”
As @costcofan pointed out in their recent post about the LEGO set, you can save time by calling your local Costco warehouse, pressing 1 on your phone keypad, and asking where to find Item 1662186 near you. Happy exploring!