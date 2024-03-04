Costco’s Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chairs Are So Comfy, You’ll Want 2
The season of kicking back and relaxing in the backyard is nearly here — but is your patio ready for it? If not, you can head to your nearest Costco to pick up one or two of these gorgeous eucalyptus wood lounge chairs that are just as comfy as they are beautiful. And the best part about them is that they are under $100 each.
“Costco has eucalyptus wood swing loungers and not only do these look beautiful, but they’re extremely comfortable to sit in,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a video posted on Feb. 24. “They’re so relaxing that we ended up grabbing two. Plus, this is the best deal we’ve spotted on them.”
These lounge chairs feature linked bricks of eucalyptus wood suspended in the frame that cradle you as you kick back and relax. The chair also comes with an adjustable headrest and clips that hold the frame in a folded position for easy storage.
“I have owned two for many years. We love them,” one person commented on Laura’s post. Another added, “It is so comfy!! We love ours!”
These chairs appear to be a Costco in-store exclusive, so you’ll have to shop at your nearest warehouse store if you like what you see. If you search them online, you’ll find similar chairs, but at a steeper price point. However, Bed Bath & Beyond has the chairs on sale right now for just over $130.
So if you need to get your porch or patio ready before the warm weather arrives, head to your nearest Costco or Bed Bath & Beyond and get ready to get your lounge on. With a deal this good, there’s no way they’re going to last for long.